Traveler's Choice Elite Luggage Softside Lightweight Rolling Luggage Set - Purple
4 pcUPC: 0069439681347
Product Details
20” Rolling Upright Dimensions:
- Overall Dimensions: 20.5”H x 14”W x 7.5”D
- Packing Capacity: 19.25”H x 13.5”W x 7.25”D
24” Rolling Upright Dimensions:
- Overall Dimensions: 24.5”H x 15.5”W x 8.75”D
- Packing Capacity: 23.25”H x 15”W x 8.5”D
28” Rolling Upright Dimensions:
- Overall Dimensions: 28.5”H x 18”W x 9.5”D
- Packing Capacity: 27.25”H x 17.5”W x 9.25”D
32” Rolling Upright Dimensions:
- Overall Dimensions: 32”H x 19.5”W x 10”D
- Packing Capacity: 31”H x 19.5”W x 10”D
- Interior is fully-lined and has compression straps that secure your belongings during travel.
- Riveted and padded top and side carry handles make lifting a breeze.
- Retractable handle system has push-button mechanism.
- The set includes 4 rolling suitcases
- The set is made of 100% polyester.