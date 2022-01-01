Hover to Zoom
Traveler's Choice Elite Softside Kid's Carry-On Rolling Luggage - Blue
1 ctUPC: 0069439606055
Travel in style and make the most of your packing space with the Elite Luggage Softside Kid's Carry-On Rolling Luggage. This compact suitcase offers secure, reliable storage with a spacious interior and two exterior compartments for your devices and last-minute items.
- Comfortable and “finger-friendly” zipper pullers make zipping and unzipping a breeze
- Interlocking zipper system allows you to use any lock to lock up your suitcase (lock not included)
- Padded carry handle provides comfort and great ease of use
- 100% polyester with protective foam panel
- Internal telescopic handle extends to over 41 inches for easy pulling
- Smooth recessed in-line skate wheels provide easy maneuverability
- Protective foam padding throughout the front of the suitcase enhances durability
Product Dimensions: 19.5 Inch x 12.75 Inch x 7 Inch
Interior Dimensions: 18 Inch x 12.75 Inch x 7 Inch