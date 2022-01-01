Travel in style and make the most of your packing space with the Elite Luggage Softside Kid's Carry-On Rolling Luggage. This compact suitcase offers secure, reliable storage with a spacious interior and two exterior compartments for your devices and last-minute items.

Comfortable and “finger-friendly” zipper pullers make zipping and unzipping a breeze

Interlocking zipper system allows you to use any lock to lock up your suitcase (lock not included)

Padded carry handle provides comfort and great ease of use

100% polyester with protective foam panel

Internal telescopic handle extends to over 41 inches for easy pulling

Smooth recessed in-line skate wheels provide easy maneuverability

Protective foam padding throughout the front of the suitcase enhances durability

Product Dimensions: 19.5 Inch x 12.75 Inch x 7 Inch

Interior Dimensions: 18 Inch x 12.75 Inch x 7 Inch