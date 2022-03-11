Traveler's Choice New Yorker Rolling Luggage Set - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Traveler's Choice New Yorker Rolling Luggage Set - Red

3 pcUPC: 0069439663039
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Crafted from durable and shiny dobby fabrication
  • Dual top and side carry handles
  • Expandable (25% more packing capacity)
  • Interior zippered mesh pocket & dual shoe pockets
  • Adjustable add-a-bag strap allows an additional bag to be carried effortlessly

Tote: 15” W x 10” H x 7” D 2 lbs.
Upright: 21” H x 13.5” W x 8” D (expands to 10 in. D) 7.7 lbs.
Upright: 29” H x 17” W x 10.5” D (expands to 12.5 in. D) 11.8 lbs.