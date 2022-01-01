Traveler’s Choice 5,000mAh Portable & Removable Powerbank Charger is designed for Travelers like you that is perfect for your smart charge luggage and can quick charge your mobile devices on the go. It has been tested for Plug’ n Charge’ 10,000 times and is compliant with FAA, Department of Transportation and Airline’s Carry-on Regulations on smart charge luggage. Traveler’s Choice 5,000 Powerbank Chargers come with black handsome carry case with drawstring closure and charging adapter cable in clear retail package. Power bank comes with dual USB 1 & 2 ports and has been pre-charged to power level 3 out of 4 ready to charge your portable devices right away. This powerbank charger fits Traveler’s Choice Millennial smart charge removable powerbank holder and all Traveler’s Choice carry-on with iTRAVEL USB charge port with built-in powerbank pouch.