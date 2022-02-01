Hover to Zoom
Treasured Memories 30 in. Sonnet Chime
1UPC: 0065724847851
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Ideal as a gift or accent for your patio the Treasured Memories Wind Chime withstands the test of time with a durable aluminum construction and industrial-strength cordage. Each silver-toned tube displays a meaningful sentiment complemented by a decorative striker thats easy to adjust as needed for more or less sound.Features. Durable aluminum construction. Powder coated and anodized finish. Each chime is fitted with adjustable striker. Sentiment printed onto each tube. Strung together with industrial cord. Length - 30 in.. Material - Aluminum. Finish - Black Silver. Style - Tubular