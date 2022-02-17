Hover to Zoom
Tree Hut Coconut Lime Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt
3 lbUPC: 0007537100450
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Soothe aches and pains while renewing your skin and senses with the refreshing scent of tree hut coconut lime shea mousturizing epsom salt. The certified organic shea butter coconut and lime extracts are rich in vitamins and antioxidants to nourish your skin while the magnesium sulfate soothes away soreness. This moisturizing formula will leave your skin feeling healthy and loved.
- Made With Certified Organic Shea Butter
- Soothes Aches & Pains
- Coconut & Lime Extracts
- Made In The USA
- Paraben Free
- No Formaldehyde Donors
- Cruelty Free