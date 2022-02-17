Soothe aches and pains while renewing your skin and senses with the refreshing scent of tree hut coconut lime shea mousturizing epsom salt. The certified organic shea butter coconut and lime extracts are rich in vitamins and antioxidants to nourish your skin while the magnesium sulfate soothes away soreness. This moisturizing formula will leave your skin feeling healthy and loved.

Made With Certified Organic Shea Butter

Soothes Aches & Pains

Coconut & Lime Extracts

Made In The USA

Paraben Free

No Formaldehyde Donors

Cruelty Free