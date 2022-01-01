Refresh your skin with Tree Hut Coconut Lime Moisturizing Lotion. The non-greasy formula is enriched with Certified Organic Shea Butter and Coconut extract that are naturally packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Tree Hut's deep nourishing formula keeps your skin healthy.

Certified Organic Shea Butter

Coconut & Lime Extracts

Made In The USA

No Parabens

No Formaldehyde Donors