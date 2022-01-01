Tree Hut Extra Rich Coconut Lime Lotion Perspective: front
9 ozUPC: 0007537100665
Refresh your skin with Tree Hut Coconut Lime Moisturizing Lotion. The non-greasy formula is enriched with Certified Organic Shea Butter and Coconut extract that are naturally packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Tree Hut's deep nourishing formula keeps your skin healthy.

  • Certified Organic Shea Butter
  • Coconut & Lime Extracts
  • Made In The USA
  • No Parabens
  • No Formaldehyde Donors