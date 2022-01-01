Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Coconut Lime Body Wash Perspective: front
Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Coconut Lime Body Wash Perspective: back
Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Coconut Lime Body Wash Perspective: top
Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Coconut Lime Body Wash

17 ozUPC: 0007537125057
Refresh your skin with Tree Hut Coconut Lime Moisturizing Body Wash. The sulfate-free wash is enriched with Certified Organic Shea Butter, Coconut & Lime extracts that are naturally infused with vitamins and antioxidants. Tree Hut's formula nourishes and creates a creamy lather that keeps your skin healthy and feeling loved.

  • Certified Organic Shea Butter
  • Coconut & Lime Extracts
  • Sulfate Free
  • Made In The USA
  • No Parabens
  • No Formaldehyde Donors
  • Product not Tested on Animals