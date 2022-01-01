Hover to Zoom
Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Coconut Lime Body Wash
17 ozUPC: 0007537125057
Refresh your skin with Tree Hut Coconut Lime Moisturizing Body Wash. The sulfate-free wash is enriched with Certified Organic Shea Butter, Coconut & Lime extracts that are naturally infused with vitamins and antioxidants. Tree Hut's formula nourishes and creates a creamy lather that keeps your skin healthy and feeling loved.
- Certified Organic Shea Butter
- Coconut & Lime Extracts
- Sulfate Free
- Made In The USA
- No Parabens
- No Formaldehyde Donors
- Product not Tested on Animals