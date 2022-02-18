Nourish your skin with Tree Hut Tropical Mango Moisturizing Body Wash. Tree Hut's Certified Organic Shea Butter and Mango Puree provide rich sources of antioxidants and vitamins A, C, E, and F to leave skin feeling soft. The rich lather gently cleanses while the delicious mango scent will leave you smelling delightfully sweet.

Certified Organic Shea Butter

Natural Mango Puree

Sulfate Free

Made In The USA

No Parabens

No Formaldehyde Donors

Product Not Tested On Animals