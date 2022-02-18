Hover to Zoom
Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Tropical Mango Body Wash
17 ozUPC: 0007537125059
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Nourish your skin with Tree Hut Tropical Mango Moisturizing Body Wash. Tree Hut's Certified Organic Shea Butter and Mango Puree provide rich sources of antioxidants and vitamins A, C, E, and F to leave skin feeling soft. The rich lather gently cleanses while the delicious mango scent will leave you smelling delightfully sweet.
- Certified Organic Shea Butter
- Natural Mango Puree
- Sulfate Free
- Made In The USA
- No Parabens
- No Formaldehyde Donors
- Product Not Tested On Animals