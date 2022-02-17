Hover to Zoom
Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Tropical Mango Epsom Salt
3 lbUPC: 0007537100451
Product Details
Soothe aches and pains while softening skin with Tree Hut Tropical Mango Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt. The Certified Organic Shea Butter and Mango add natural sources of antioxidants, vitamins A,C,E, and F to nourish your skin while the Magnesium Sulfate soothes away soreness. This moisturizing formula with the sweet mango scent will delight your senses and leave your skin feeling touchably smooth.
- Made In The USA
- No Parabens
- No Formaldehyde Donors
- Cruelty Free
- Made With Certified Organic Shea Butter
- Soothes Aches & Pains
- Natural Mango Extract