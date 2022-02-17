Soothe aches and pains while softening skin with Tree Hut Tropical Mango Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt. The Certified Organic Shea Butter and Mango add natural sources of antioxidants, vitamins A,C,E, and F to nourish your skin while the Magnesium Sulfate soothes away soreness. This moisturizing formula with the sweet mango scent will delight your senses and leave your skin feeling touchably smooth.

Made In The USA

No Parabens

No Formaldehyde Donors

Cruelty Free

Made With Certified Organic Shea Butter

Soothes Aches & Pains

Natural Mango Extract