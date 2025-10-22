Tree Top® Applesauce Pouches Perspective: front
12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0002870034779
Product Details

Running low on time and need a squeezy-fun, no-mess, fruit-packed snack? We’ve got you covered. Sporting a re-closable cap, Tree Top No Sugar Added Apple Sauce Pouches are the perfect snack the whole family will enjoy. Each pouch is packed full of delicious 100% USA Apples with nothing added and nothing artificial.

As a grower owned co-op, Tree Top delivers trusted products from trusted sources and we believe everyone deserves good food. From our family to yours, savor the taste of wholesome fruit in every delicious pouch.

  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • BPA Free
  • 100% USA Apples
  • Clear Pouch
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar8g
Protein1g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium92mg2%
Vitamin C48mg50%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples, Water, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
