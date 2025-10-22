Tree Top® Applesauce Pouches
Product Details
Running low on time and need a squeezy-fun, no-mess, fruit-packed snack? We’ve got you covered. Sporting a re-closable cap, Tree Top No Sugar Added Apple Sauce Pouches are the perfect snack the whole family will enjoy. Each pouch is packed full of delicious 100% USA Apples with nothing added and nothing artificial.
As a grower owned co-op, Tree Top delivers trusted products from trusted sources and we believe everyone deserves good food. From our family to yours, savor the taste of wholesome fruit in every delicious pouch.
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- BPA Free
- 100% USA Apples
- Clear Pouch
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More