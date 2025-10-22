TRESemme® Extra Hold Hair Spray
Product Details
Need a flexible, anti-frizz hairspray with a hold that really lasts? TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray is an anti frizz spray designed for extra flyaway control that gives you maximum hold on everything from elaborate to everyday hairstyles. It can take time to style your hair, so it’s essential to secure your looks in place with hair styling products that provide a strong but flexible hold. A water-free formula, Extra Hold hairspray is a humidity-resistant hair spray that provides frizz control with all the grip you need for a hairstyle that will last the whole day.
For the best results from this finishing spray, create your style using your favorite TRESemmé shampoo, conditioner, and hair styling products. With your hairstyle in place, finish with Extra Hold Hair Spray — shake well, and hold the styling spray 10-12 inches away from hair. Spray section by section. For an even stronger hold, layer more hairspray exactly where you need more control. For maximum body and fullness, flip hair upside down and spray all over. If the dispenser clogs, rinse in warm water.
- Hair Care Tips From Our Stylists: Want to achieve maximum hold and flyaway control; Spray TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray 10-12 inches away from hair
- Trend Led, Rigorously Tested: Every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care; We do not test on animals and our hair products are PETA-approved
- Humidity-Resistant Hair Spray: This Extra Hold hairspray uses locking polymers, making it a humidity-resistant hair spray that tames flyaways and holds your hairstyle all day
- Extra Hold Hairspray: This hair styling spray achieves maximum hold without stiffness, so hair still feels flexible
- Anti-Frizz Hairspray: TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray keeps your hairstyle in place and helps with frizz control