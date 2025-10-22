Need a flexible, anti-frizz hairspray with a hold that really lasts? TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray is an anti frizz spray designed for extra flyaway control that gives you maximum hold on everything from elaborate to everyday hairstyles. It can take time to style your hair, so it’s essential to secure your looks in place with hair styling products that provide a strong but flexible hold. A water-free formula, Extra Hold hairspray is a humidity-resistant hair spray that provides frizz control with all the grip you need for a hairstyle that will last the whole day.

For the best results from this finishing spray, create your style using your favorite TRESemmé shampoo, conditioner, and hair styling products. With your hairstyle in place, finish with Extra Hold Hair Spray — shake well, and hold the styling spray 10-12 inches away from hair. Spray section by section. For an even stronger hold, layer more hairspray exactly where you need more control. For maximum body and fullness, flip hair upside down and spray all over. If the dispenser clogs, rinse in warm water.