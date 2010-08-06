Need a flexible, anti-frizz hairspray with a hold that really lasts? TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray for extra flyaway control works as a finishing spray that gives you maximum hold on everything from elaborate to everyday hairstyles. It can take time to style your hair, so it’s essential to secure your look in place with hair styling products that provide a strong but flexible hold. A water-free formula, Extra Hold hairspray is a humidity-resistant hair spray that provides frizz control with all the grip you need for a hairstyle that will last the whole day.



HAIR CARE TIPS FROM OUR STYLISTS: Shake well, and hold the hairspray 10-12 inches away from hair. Spray section by section. For a stronger hold, layer more hairspray where you need more control.

TREND LED, RIGOROUSLY TESTED: Ingredients in this hairspray are carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care. We don't test on animals & are PETA Approved.

DEFINED LOOK: This Extra Hold hairspray uses locking polymers, making it a humidity-resistant hair spray that tames flyaways and holds your hairstyle all day, giving it the perfect finish.

LIGHTWEIGHT HAIR SPRAY: This water-free, non-sticky hair styling spray achieves maximum hold without stiffness, so hair still feels flexible.

DO IT WITH YOUR STYLE: With TRESemmé professional hair products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence.