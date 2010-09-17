When you lose control, bad things happen. Keep your hair on lock with our ultra-lightweight TRESemmé TRES TWO Hair Mousse Extra Hold that delivers maximum hold and control, without stiffness or stickiness. Hairstyles take time, so securing them is essential, using a styling mousse that is built for control and leaves hair ready to be styled is ideal. This ultra-light hair mousse delivers maximum hold and control. The product is light enough for easy application and strong enough to build fullness. TRESemmé TRES TWO Hair Mousse Extra Hold works to expertly iron out flyaways while the alcohol-free formula never over-dries your locks. Hairstyles will be in control, flexible not flat, and beautifully full. Next time you need to shape your style, start with Extra Hold volumizing mousse to keep stray hair at bay without piling on layers of thick sticky, crunch. How to use: Step 1: Start by prepping your hair with your favorite TRESemmé shampoo and conditioner. Step 2: Towel dry hair, shake can and dispense 2-3 egg sized dollops of TRES TWO Extra Hold Hair Mousse. Step 3: Apply the styling mousse to hair either directly with a brush or with your hands then brush from roots to ends to cover thoroughly. Step 4: Blow dry your hair and finish off with TRESemmé Hair Spray. The professional-quality formulas in our Extra Hold Collection are designed to give you total control of your tresses with enough flexibility to style.

Hair Mousse for hair styling that keeps flyaways and stray hair at bay

Hair mousse with an alcohol-free formula that won't leave hair sticky, dried out or stiff