The best styling gel should hold your style without causing sticky situations. TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Gel provides resistance to humidity all day long, and continuously keeps your style going strong without crunchy stiffness. After you put the work into your style, you better lock it in before you lose it. Sprays work best to lock in some styles, but when you’re aiming for a sleek, tight look you should use a curly hair gel for extra hold and frizz control. Built for control and ready to be styled, Extra Hold Gel fights frizz all day long with built-in 24 hour humidity protection, while continuously holding your style in place. Our unique, alcohol free hair gel formula is great for all hair types and designed specifically to keep your hairstyle on lock without leaving hair looking wet or feeling sticky.

