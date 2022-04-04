Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008312001064
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Dark juicy fruits like currant, black cherry and cassis give way to earthy notes of tea and spice. Well integrated tannins give the wine a long, velvety finish. This Cabernet underwent malolactic fermentation before 13 months of aging in toasted American oak barrels.
- Certified Sustainably Grown
- 750ml Bottle
- 14% alcohol by volume