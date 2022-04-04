Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Dark juicy fruits like currant, black cherry and cassis give way to earthy notes of tea and spice. Well integrated tannins give the wine a long, velvety finish. This Cabernet underwent malolactic fermentation before 13 months of aging in toasted American oak barrels.

  • Certified Sustainably Grown
  • 750ml Bottle
  • 14% alcohol by volume