Trident Original Sugar Free Gum
Product Details
Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, this Trident mint gum is sweetened with xylitol. Chewing Trident gum after eating and drinking cleans and protects teeth while giving you fresh breath. Each pack of chewing gum contains 14 individually wrapped sticks.
- 12 packs with 14 pieces each, 168 total pieces, of Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum (packaging may vary)
- Original sugar free chewing gum with a refreshing blended peppermint and cinnamon flavor
- Helps clean and protect teeth while providing fresh breath
- Sugarless gum made with xylitol
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, GLYCERIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), MANNITOL, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE. PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
