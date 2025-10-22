Trident Original Sugar Free Gum Perspective: front
Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, this Trident mint gum is sweetened with xylitol. Chewing Trident gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth while giving you fresh breath. Each individual pack of chewing gum contains 14 individually wrapped sticks, that's 42 pieces total of Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum in three packs.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (1.9 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Xylitol, Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Less Than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
