Trident Original Sugar Free Gum
Product Details
Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, this Trident mint gum is sweetened with xylitol. Chewing Trident gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth while giving you fresh breath. Each individual pack of chewing gum contains 14 individually wrapped sticks, that's 42 pieces total of Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum in three packs.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Xylitol, Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Less Than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More