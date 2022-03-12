Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: front
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum

12 pk / 14 ctUPC: 0001254601106
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, Trident spearmint gum is sweetened with xylitol. The physical act of chewing Trident sugarless gum for 20 minutes after eating stimulates saliva flow which helps to prevent cavities. Each pack of chewing gum is easy to toss in your car, backpack or desk drawer.

  • 12 packs with 14 pieces each, 168 total pieces, of Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum (packaging may vary)
  • Spearmint flavored sugar free chewing gum
  • Trident spearmint gum helps clean and protect teeth while providing fresh breath
  • Sugarless gum made with xylitol

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, MALTITOL SYRUP, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, GLYCERIN; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), BLUE 1 LAKE, MANNITOL, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, YELLOW 5 LAKE.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

