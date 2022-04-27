Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: front
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: back
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: right
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: top
Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: bottom
28 ctUPC: 0001254601409
Unapologetically and flavorfully freshen your breath (and care for your mouth) with Trident Sugar Free Gum. Add this gum to care packages, gift baskets, goodie bags, and party favors, or keep a pack on-hand for an instant flavor refresh. Add this pack of Trident Spearmint Flavor Sugar Free Gum to your cart for fresher breath and smiles.

Nutrition Facts
28.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 STICK (1.8g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, MALTITOL SYRUP, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, GLYCERIN; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BLUE 1 LAKE, MANNITOL, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, YELLOW 5 LAKE. PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

