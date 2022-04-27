Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum
Product Details
Unapologetically and flavorfully freshen your breath (and care for your mouth) with Trident Sugar Free Gum. Add this gum to care packages, gift baskets, goodie bags, and party favors, or keep a pack on-hand for an instant flavor refresh. Add this pack of Trident Spearmint Flavor Sugar Free Gum to your cart for fresher breath and smiles.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, MALTITOL SYRUP, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, GLYCERIN; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BLUE 1 LAKE, MANNITOL, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, YELLOW 5 LAKE. PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More