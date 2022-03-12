Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum Perspective: front
Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum Perspective: back
Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum Perspective: left
Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum Perspective: right
Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum Perspective: top
Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum Perspective: bottom
Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum

12 pk / 14 ctUPC: 0001254601148
Product Details

Trident Mint Bliss Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, Trident gum is sweetened with xylitol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol. Chewing Trident chewing gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth. Bulk mint gum packs give you plenty to stock your home or workplace.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
168.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 stick (1.9g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, GLYCERIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), BLUE 2 LAKE, MANNITOL, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE.PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
