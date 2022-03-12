Trident Sugar Free Mint Bliss Gum
Product Details
Trident Mint Bliss Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, Trident gum is sweetened with xylitol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol. Chewing Trident chewing gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth. Bulk mint gum packs give you plenty to stock your home or workplace.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, GLYCERIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), BLUE 2 LAKE, MANNITOL, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE.PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
