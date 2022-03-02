Trident Sugar-Free Original Flavor Gum Perspective: front
Trident Sugar-Free Original Flavor Gum Perspective: back
Trident Sugar-Free Original Flavor Gum Perspective: top
Trident Sugar-Free Original Flavor Gum Perspective: bottom
Trident Sugar-Free Original Flavor Gum

14 ctUPC: 0001254601109
Product Details

Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, this Trident mint gum is sweetened with xylitol. Chewing Trident gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth while keeping your breath fresh. Each pack of chewing gum contains 14 individually wrapped sticks.

  • One pack with 14 pieces of Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum
  • Original sugar free chewing gum with a refreshing blended peppermint and cinnamon flavor
  • Trident gum original flavor helps clean and protect teeth while providing fresh breath
  • Sugarless gum made with xylitol
  • Chewing Trident Original gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (1.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Xylitol, Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
