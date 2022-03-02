Trident Sugar-Free Original Flavor Gum
Product Details
Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum is a delicious way to freshen breath and protect your teeth. With 30% fewer calories than sugared gum, this Trident mint gum is sweetened with xylitol. Chewing Trident gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth while keeping your breath fresh. Each pack of chewing gum contains 14 individually wrapped sticks.
- One pack with 14 pieces of Trident Original Flavor Sugar Free Gum
- Original sugar free chewing gum with a refreshing blended peppermint and cinnamon flavor
- Trident gum original flavor helps clean and protect teeth while providing fresh breath
- Sugarless gum made with xylitol
- Chewing Trident Original gum after eating and drinking cleans and protect teeth
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Xylitol, Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More