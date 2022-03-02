Hover to Zoom
Trident Sugar Free Spearmint Gum
14 ctUPC: 0001254601107
Product Details
Trident Spearmint Gum
- Sugar Free: Yes
- Flavor: Spearmint
- Product Type: Chewing Gum
- Number in Package: 14 pc.
- Container Size: 1.168 oz.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (1.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Xylitol, Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavor; Less Than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Blue 1 Lake, Mannitol, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose, Yellow 5 Lake
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More