Ingredients

SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, MANNITOL, MALTITOL SYRUP, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), CITRIC ACID, GLYCERIN, MALIC ACID, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, YELLOW 5 LAKE, YELLOW 6 LAKE.PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible