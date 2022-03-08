Hover to Zoom
Trident Tropical Twist Sugar Free Gum (12 Pack)
12 pk / 14 ctUPC: 0001254601110
Product Details
Get close-up confidence with Trident Sugar Free gum, the easy way to freshen breath.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, XYLITOL, MANNITOL, MALTITOL SYRUP, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), CITRIC ACID, GLYCERIN, MALIC ACID, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, YELLOW 5 LAKE, YELLOW 6 LAKE.PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE. CONTAINS: SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More