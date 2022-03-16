Hover to Zoom
Trident Vibes Spearmint Rush Gum
4 ctUPC: 0001254601263
Product Details
35% fewer calories than sugared gum. Calories content for this serving size has been reduced from 8 to 5 calories.
- Spearmint Rush Natural And Artificially Flavored
- 5 Calories Per Piece
- 4 -40 Piece Cups
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
160.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Sorbitol , Natural Flavor And Artificial Flavor , Less than 2% : of : Acacia , Acesulfame Potassium , Aspartame , Blue 1 , Blue 1 Lake , Maltitol , Soy Lecithin , Yellow 5 , Yellow 5 Lake . Phenylketonurics : Contains : Phenylalanine .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible