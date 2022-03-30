Hover to Zoom
Trident White Peppermint Gum
110 ctUPC: 0001254600843
Product Details
Get close-up confidence with Trident White Sugar Free Gum, the easy way to freshen breath. Two pieces of Trident White after eating or drinking helps whiten teeth in as little as four weeks.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Natural and Artificial Flavoring; Less Than 2% of: Acacia, Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Candelilla Wax, Glycerin, Sodium Stearate, Sucralose, Titanium Dioxide (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
