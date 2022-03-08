Ingredients

Sorbitol , Gum Base , Maltitol , Mannitol , Natural And Artificial Flavoring ; Less Than 2% Of : Acacia , Acesulfame Potassium , Aspartame , BHT ( To Maintain Freshness ) , Candelilla Wax , Glycerin , Sodium Stearate , Sucralose , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) .

Allergen Info

Contains p-Phenylenediamine.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More