Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Trident White Peppermint Gum
180 ctUPC: 0001254663801
Purchase Options
Product Details
**Chewing 2 pieces for 20 minutes at least 1x per day after meals helped remove stains.
- Resealable Bag For Freshness
- 180 Pieces Sugar Free Gum
- Whitens Teeth In As Little As 4 Weeks
- Peppermint Artificially Flavored
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Sugar0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Gum Base , Maltitol , Mannitol , Natural And Artificial Flavoring ; Less Than 2% Of : Acacia , Acesulfame Potassium , Aspartame , BHT ( To Maintain Freshness ) , Candelilla Wax , Glycerin , Sodium Stearate , Sucralose , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) .
Allergen Info
Contains p-Phenylenediamine.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More