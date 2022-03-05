Trisha Yearwood Pork & Rice Stew Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Trisha Yearwood Pork & Rice Stew Wet Dog Food
Trisha Yearwood Pork & Rice Stew Wet Dog Food Perspective: left
Trisha Yearwood Pork & Rice Stew Wet Dog Food Perspective: right
Trisha Yearwood Pork & Rice Stew Wet Dog Food

11.5 ozUPC: 0085002546083
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Trisha Yearwood Pet Food has wholesome ingredients and is 100% all-natural with added vitamins and minerals. Our pet food has all the nutrients your pup needs for a complete and well-balanced diet and is inspired by Trisha’s home recipes. Our recipes have meat as the first ingredient, and are formulated for all breeds and life stages, excluding large breed puppies.

  • 100% All-Natural with added vitamins and minerals
  • Complete and balanced formulations are good for all life stages, except very large breed puppies
  • Real meat is the first ingredient and contains wholesome grains
  • Simple and easy to understand ingredient lists
  • Made in the USA