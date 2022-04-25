Hover to Zoom
Trolli® Sour Bite® Gummi Bunnies Easter Candy
3 ozUPC: 0004142004285
Nutrition Facts
2.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size9 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg2%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate, Sodium Lactate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
