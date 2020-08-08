Hover to Zoom
Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Value Size
28.8 ozUPC: 0004142002184
Product Details
- Chewy outside & soft berry filling, sweet & sour
- Naturally and artificially flavored
Flavors include:
- Cherry-Lemon
- Strawberry-Grape
- Orange-Lime
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7pieces (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Gelatin, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate, Sodium Lactate, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
