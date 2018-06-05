Trolli® Very Berry Sour Brite Crawlers Gummi Candy
Product Details
It's Trolli! Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry 7.2oz bag are a tooth-tickling twist on the original sour gummy worm. If you're not a fan of lemon, lime or orange then you're going to love the very berry sweetness packed in these juicy worms. You will find three delicious fruity flavor combinations: Raspberry-Blueberry, Strawberry-Blackberry and Blue Raspberry-Berry Punch. Take a bite out of these berry crawly creatures, they'll make you say These are Berry Tasty!
- 7.2oz Bag
- Flavors combinations: Raspberry-Blueberry, Strawberry-Blackberry and Blue Raspberry-Berry Punch
- Naturally and Artificially Flavored
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Lactate, Titanium Dioxide [Color], Red 40, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More