Trolli® Very Berry Sour Brite Crawlers Gummi Candy

7.2 ozUPC: 0004142001625
Product Details

It's Trolli! Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry 7.2oz bag are a tooth-tickling twist on the original sour gummy worm. If you're not a fan of lemon, lime or orange then you're going to love the very berry sweetness packed in these juicy worms. You will find three delicious fruity flavor combinations: Raspberry-Blueberry, Strawberry-Blackberry and Blue Raspberry-Berry Punch. Take a bite out of these berry crawly creatures, they'll make you say These are Berry Tasty!

  • 7.2oz Bag
  • Flavors combinations: Raspberry-Blueberry, Strawberry-Blackberry and Blue Raspberry-Berry Punch
  • Naturally and Artificially Flavored

Nutritional Information

servings per container
Serving size8piece (32 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium1mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Lactate, Titanium Dioxide [Color], Red 40, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
