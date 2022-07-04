Hover to Zoom
Tropical Moscato Passion Fruit Moscato
750 mLUPC: 0085785200208
Purchase Options
Located in Aisle 2
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Moscato Wine , Passion Fruit Pulp , Natural Passion Fruit Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More