Tru Fru White and Dark Chocolate Whole Frozen Raspberries
6 ct / 8 ozUPC: 1085024100884
Product Details
- 100% real fruit (picked ripe)
- Extended shelf-life (24 months)
- Clean ingredients (only fruit and chocolate)
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAbout
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g
Saturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate10g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar8g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin D0mcg
Vitamin K0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raspberries, Dark Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Chocolate Liquor (processed with alkali), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin - an emulsifier, Vanilla), White Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin- an emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
