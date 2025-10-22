Tru Fru White & Dark Chocolate Hyper-Chilled Blueberries
Product Details
What is Tru Fru? A healthy snack disguised as an indulgent treat? Or an indulgent treat disguised as a healthy snack? At only 90 calories a serving, nature’s premium fruits are freshly frozen, double immersed in white and then dark or milk chocolate, and uniquely hyper-chilled to enhance flavor. Warning: Craving Guaranteed. Hyper-Chilled products consist of Frozen Fresh Raspberries, Blueberries and Cherries immersed in White, Dark and Milk Chocolates. Hyper-Dried Fresh products are made with 100% premium fruit, uniquely hyper-dried to enhance taste/nutrition and are then immersed in delicious dark chocolate, making indulgence natural! Hyper-Dried products consist of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, and Coconut immersed in sustainable dark chocolate.
- 100% Real Fruit (Picked Ripe)
- Immersed In Premium White and Milk or Dark Chocolate
- Only 90 Calories Per Serving
- Hyper-Chilled (To Enhance Flavor)
- Non-GMO
- Clean Ingredients (Only Fruit & Chocolate)
- Made with Sustainable Chocolate
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- Gluten Free
- Trans-Fat Free
- Extended Shelf-Life (24 Months)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Blueberries, Dark Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Chocolate Liquor (processed with alkali), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin - an emulsifier, Vanilla), White Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin- an emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More