What is Tru Fru? A healthy snack disguised as an indulgent treat? Or an indulgent treat disguised as a healthy snack? At only 90 calories a serving, nature’s premium fruits are freshly frozen, double immersed in white and then dark or milk chocolate, and uniquely hyper-chilled to enhance flavor. Warning: Craving Guaranteed. Hyper-Chilled products consist of Frozen Fresh Raspberries, Blueberries and Cherries immersed in White, Dark and Milk Chocolates. Hyper-Dried Fresh products are made with 100% premium fruit, uniquely hyper-dried to enhance taste/nutrition and are then immersed in delicious dark chocolate, making indulgence natural! Hyper-Dried products consist of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, and Coconut immersed in sustainable dark chocolate.

100% Real Fruit (Picked Ripe)

Immersed In Premium White and Milk or Dark Chocolate

Only 90 Calories Per Serving

Hyper-Chilled (To Enhance Flavor)

Non-GMO

Clean Ingredients (Only Fruit & Chocolate)

Made with Sustainable Chocolate

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

Gluten Free

Trans-Fat Free

Extended Shelf-Life (24 Months)