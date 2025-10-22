Tru Fru White & Dark Chocolate Hyper-Chilled Blueberries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Tru Fru White & Dark Chocolate Hyper-Chilled Blueberries

6 ct / 8 ozUPC: 1085001211704
Purchase Options

Product Details

What is Tru Fru? A healthy snack disguised as an indulgent treat? Or an indulgent treat disguised as a healthy snack? At only 90 calories a serving, nature’s premium fruits are freshly frozen, double immersed in white and then dark or milk chocolate, and uniquely hyper-chilled to enhance flavor. Warning: Craving Guaranteed. Hyper-Chilled products consist of Frozen Fresh Raspberries, Blueberries and Cherries immersed in White, Dark and Milk Chocolates. Hyper-Dried Fresh products are made with 100% premium fruit, uniquely hyper-dried to enhance taste/nutrition and are then immersed in delicious dark chocolate, making indulgence natural! Hyper-Dried products consist of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, and Coconut immersed in sustainable dark chocolate.

  • 100% Real Fruit (Picked Ripe)
  • Immersed In Premium White and Milk or Dark Chocolate
  • Only 90 Calories Per Serving
  • Hyper-Chilled (To Enhance Flavor)
  • Non-GMO
  • Clean Ingredients (Only Fruit & Chocolate)
  • Made with Sustainable Chocolate
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • Gluten Free
  • Trans-Fat Free
  • Extended Shelf-Life (24 Months)

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAbout
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g
Saturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate10g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar9g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin D0mcg
Vitamin K90000mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Blueberries, Dark Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Chocolate Liquor (processed with alkali), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin - an emulsifier, Vanilla), White Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin- an emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More