Trudeau Citrus Juicer - Yellow

1 ctUPC: 0006356256531
Trudeau Citrus Juicer: Nothing adds zest to a recipe like a splash of citrus! Any time a dish calls for a hit of fresh lemon or lime, this ½ Cup Citrus Juicer will become your main squeeze. It's a compact and convenient all-in-one tool that includes an integrated strainer and a calibrated container with pouring spout that you can even store leftover fruit in. Just press, pour and store!

  • BPA-free
  • Store leftover fruit
  • Calibrated juice container
  • Integrated pouring spout

Model: 9911067

Warranty: 5-Year Warranty

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Materials: Plastic