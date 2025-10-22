Trudeau Citrus Juicer: Nothing adds zest to a recipe like a splash of citrus! Any time a dish calls for a hit of fresh lemon or lime, this ½ Cup Citrus Juicer will become your main squeeze. It's a compact and convenient all-in-one tool that includes an integrated strainer and a calibrated container with pouring spout that you can even store leftover fruit in. Just press, pour and store!

BPA-free

Store leftover fruit

Calibrated juice container

Integrated pouring spout

Model: 9911067

Warranty: 5-Year Warranty

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Materials: Plastic