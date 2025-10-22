Hover to Zoom
Trudeau Citrus Juicer - Yellow
1 ctUPC: 0006356256531
Trudeau Citrus Juicer: Nothing adds zest to a recipe like a splash of citrus! Any time a dish calls for a hit of fresh lemon or lime, this ½ Cup Citrus Juicer will become your main squeeze. It's a compact and convenient all-in-one tool that includes an integrated strainer and a calibrated container with pouring spout that you can even store leftover fruit in. Just press, pour and store!
- BPA-free
- Store leftover fruit
- Calibrated juice container
- Integrated pouring spout
Model: 9911067
Warranty: 5-Year Warranty
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Materials: Plastic