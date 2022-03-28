True Fabrications Dimple Bottle Opener - Assorted Colors Perspective: front
True Fabrications Dimple Bottle Opener - Assorted Colors Perspective: back
True Fabrications Dimple Bottle Opener - Assorted Colors

1 ctUPC: 0087671802307
Smile! This is one of the easiest bottle openers you’ll ever use. Its durable steel body offers plenty of leverage and the colored rubber-grip handle fits comfortably in your palm without slipping. Works on bottles and cans alike. Stainless steel & easy-grip silicone, durable & lightweight, for bottle caps & can tabs, assorted colors & great gift!