Winged corkscrews are one of the most popular styles of corkscrew for a reason. Our Spiral winged corkscrew enhances the usual design with comfortable rubber-grip arms. What can we say? It’s pretty fly. Simply place the corkscrew on top of your wine bottle, hold the frame in one hand and twist the handle to insert the corkscrew into a cork. Hold securely and push the wings down to easily remove any cork, natural and synthetic alike. All metal frame construction. Lever arms. Rubber-grip wings. Integrated bottle opener.

Metal construction

Lever arms with rubber grips

Built in bottle opener