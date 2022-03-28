Discover a TSA compliant corkscrew that opens any bottle with ease. Tired of removing corks with sub-par tools? Our corkscrew removes any cork with ease. In fact, the professional corkscrew utilizes leverage that allows corks to simple “pop” off. Unlike other corkscrews on the market, the Jetsetter is fully compliant with TSA laws, which allows you to take the corkscrew travelling. Specifically, the corkscrew features a unique foil cutting wheel that’s integrated safely in the handle, giving both you and security nothing to worry about. The corkscrew features a sharp 5-turn worm that buries deep into the cork, without causing any crumbling. Although you may be used to corkscrews that dig-in uncomfortably, our corkscrew has an ergonomic build that nestles comfortably in the hand. Furthermore, the stainless-steel mechanics create a durable corkscrew that will last a lifetime.

5-turn, non-stick worm

Double-hinged

Stainless-steel

Easy-grip

TSA compliant foil cutter

Integrated bottle opener

A fantastic gift – This wine opener is the ideal gift for any wine lover who is partial to a glass (or four). Along with a bottle of their favorite wine, gift this wine accessory gift to that special person in your life. Our promise to you – Being recognized for outstanding service has remained at the forefront of our brand philosophy, and always will. In the unlikely event that you’re not satisfied; we’ll replace your airplane corkscrew or return your money.