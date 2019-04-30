True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets
Product Details
True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade is made from real lemon juice and oils and naturally sweetened with Stevia. Made with simple and clean ingredients that you can pronounce, this delicious lemonade will enhance the flavor of your water so you can drink more of it and help fight dehydration. Each stick packet of True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade contains only 10 calories.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Crystallized Lemon (Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Lemon Juice), Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Stevia Leaf Extract, Beet Powder (For Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
