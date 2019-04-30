True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets

10 ctUPC: 0081097900737
Product Details

True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade is made from real lemon juice and oils and naturally sweetened with Stevia. Made with simple and clean ingredients that you can pronounce, this delicious lemonade will enhance the flavor of your water so you can drink more of it and help fight dehydration. Each stick packet of True Lemon Strawberry Lemonade contains only 10 calories.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (3 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crystallized Lemon (Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Lemon Juice), Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Stevia Leaf Extract, Beet Powder (For Color).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
