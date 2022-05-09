True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets

10 ctUPC: 0081097900739
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade is made from real lemon juice and oils and naturally sweetened with Stevia. Made with simple and clean ingredients that you can pronounce, this delicious lemonade will enhance the flavor of your water so you can drink more of it and help fight dehydration. Each stick packet of True Lemon Wild Berry Lemonade contains only 10 calories.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Crystallized Lemon [Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Lemon Juice], Natural Flavor, Stevia Leaf Extract, Fruit Juice (For Color)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More