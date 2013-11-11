Hover to Zoom
Truvia Cane Sugar Blend
24 ozUPC: 0001360000074
Product Details
Your baked goods just got a lot sweeter. Truvía Baking Blend combines Truvia Natural Sweetener and sugar to bring out the sweetness in your cookies, brownies, cakes and muffins, all with 75% fewer calories from sugar. With Truvía Baking Blend, your treats stay scrumptious and retain the same flavor, browning and texture that people you bake for expect.
- Bake with 75% fewer calories from sugar
- ½ cup of Truvia Baking Blend is equal to 1 cup of sugar
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (4 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Erythritol, Sugar, Stevia Leaf Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More