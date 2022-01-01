Truvia Natural Sugar Substitute 140 Packets/Box 8845 Perspective: front
Truvia Natural Sugar Substitute 140 Packets/Box 8845

1UPC: 0001360000093
Give coffee or tea a perfect finishing touch with these Truvia natural sweetener packets.Add extra sweetness to foods and drinks without adding extra calories when you use these natural sweetener packets. The portion-controlled packets let you select just the right amount, and the delicious flavor comes from stevia leaves for a natural way to prepare coffee or tea. These Truvia packets come in a 140-count package, providing a smart option for coffee stations, break rooms and other shared spaces.- Artificial sweeteners are good for coffee and tea.- 0.07 oz. packets.- Ingredients: erythritol, stevia leaf extract, natural flavors.- Kosher certified.- Contains 140 packets per box.- It contains no calories and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes or any recipe.- Non-GMO.- Gluten-free.- Sold as 140/Box.

Nutrition Facts
140.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Erythritol , Stevia Leaf Extract , Natural Flavors .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

