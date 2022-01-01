Give coffee or tea a perfect finishing touch with these Truvia natural sweetener packets.Add extra sweetness to foods and drinks without adding extra calories when you use these natural sweetener packets. The portion-controlled packets let you select just the right amount, and the delicious flavor comes from stevia leaves for a natural way to prepare coffee or tea. These Truvia packets come in a 140-count package, providing a smart option for coffee stations, break rooms and other shared spaces.- Artificial sweeteners are good for coffee and tea.- 0.07 oz. packets.- Ingredients: erythritol, stevia leaf extract, natural flavors.- Kosher certified.- Contains 140 packets per box.- It contains no calories and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes or any recipe.- Non-GMO.- Gluten-free.- Sold as 140/Box.