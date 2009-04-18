Truvia Stevia Leaf Naturally Sweet Calorie-Free Sweetener
Product Details
Sweetness is meant to be enjoyed. That's why Truvia created products meant to reduce sugar, not taste. The clean, sweet flavor contained in Truvia Natural Sweetener packets comes from nature in the form of the stevia leaf. Leaves don't dissolve well in beverages or baked goods, so we extract the sweetness from the stevia leaf. Because stevia leaf extract is 200x sweeter than sugar, we balance the sweetness with erythritol, a sweetener produced by fermentation. Erythritol is also found in fruits like grapes and pears. This gives you the white crystals you're used to without the calories. This 140-count box is just the right size to fit on your counter or in your pantry.
- Zero-calorie sugar substitute made with stevia leaf extract, erythritol, and natural flavors
- One packet provides the same sweetness as 2 teaspoons of sugar
- Non-GMO, Gluten-free, sugar-free, kosher, and suitable for people with diabetes or following carb-conscious diets such as Keto (Ketogenic)
- Use in anything such as your coffee, tea, fruit, cereal, yogurt, or your favorite recipes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Erythritol, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
