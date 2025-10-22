Try Me Tiger Sauce Original Sweet Heat Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Try Me Tiger Sauce Original Sweet Heat Hot Sauce Perspective: back
Try Me Tiger Sauce Original Sweet Heat Hot Sauce Perspective: left
Try Me Tiger Sauce Original Sweet Heat Hot Sauce Perspective: right
Try Me Tiger Sauce Original Sweet Heat Hot Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0007507610001
Product Details

The original tiger sauce is an exotic, moderately spicy blend of Ingredients in a cayenne pepper base. With a touch of sweet and sour, it's perfect for meats, seafood, and poultry. Delicious on sandwiches, in dips and soups.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cayenne Peppers, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt, Crushed Red Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Chili Peppers, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Tamarind Extract, Natural Flavor (Contains Anchovy), Oregano, Cumin, Garlic Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible