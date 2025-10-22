Try Me Tiger Sauce Original Sweet Heat Hot Sauce
Product Details
The original tiger sauce is an exotic, moderately spicy blend of Ingredients in a cayenne pepper base. With a touch of sweet and sour, it's perfect for meats, seafood, and poultry. Delicious on sandwiches, in dips and soups.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cayenne Peppers, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt, Crushed Red Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Chili Peppers, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Tamarind Extract, Natural Flavor (Contains Anchovy), Oregano, Cumin, Garlic Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More