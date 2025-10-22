Ingredients

Cayenne Peppers, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Salt, Crushed Red Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Chili Peppers, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Tamarind Extract, Natural Flavor (Contains Anchovy), Oregano, Cumin, Garlic Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More