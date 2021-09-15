Tum-E Yummies Big Berry Blast Naturally Flavored Water Drink
Product Details
Creative and imaginative, colorful and silly.It’s been our mission to create a fun, fruity drink option with kids in mind—vibrant and overflowing with goodness. Tum-E Yummies is a great choice for active families, with essential vitamins, 50 calories, and absolutely no sodium. Whether a lunchbox surprise, post-game treat or on-the-go fun, it’sa win-win for parents and kids.
- 10.1 fl oz bottle of Tum-e Yummies Big Berry Blast with spill-proof cap
- Naturally fruit flavored water drink
- 13g of sugar and no sodium
- 100% daily value of vitamins C, B6 and B12
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 0.5% of: Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Potassium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Taste), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Blue #1, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
