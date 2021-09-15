Tum-E Yummies Big Berry Blast Naturally Flavored Water Drink Perspective: front
Tum-E Yummies Big Berry Blast Naturally Flavored Water Drink Perspective: left
Tum-E Yummies Big Berry Blast Naturally Flavored Water Drink Perspective: right
Tum-E Yummies Big Berry Blast Naturally Flavored Water Drink

10.1 fl ozUPC: 0088331509027
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Creative and imaginative, colorful and silly.It’s been our mission to create a fun, fruity drink option with kids in mind—vibrant and overflowing with goodness. Tum-E Yummies is a great choice for active families, with essential vitamins, 50 calories, and absolutely no sodium. Whether a lunchbox surprise, post-game treat or on-the-go fun, it’sa win-win for parents and kids.

  • 10.1 fl oz bottle of Tum-e Yummies Big Berry Blast with spill-proof cap
  • Naturally fruit flavored water drink
  • 13g of sugar and no sodium
  • 100% daily value of vitamins C, B6 and B12

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (300 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 0.5% of: Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Potassium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Taste), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Blue #1, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
