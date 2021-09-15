Ingredients

Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 0.5% of: Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Potassium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Taste), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Red #40, Blue #1

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More