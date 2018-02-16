This natural facial repair serum readily absorbs into the skin and is rich in antioxidants to promote healthy skin cell growth. Repair and rejuvenate the skin from stress and harsh environmental conditions.

Key Ingredients:

Certified Organic Turmeric Extract: Cleanses, brightens, and offers antioxidant and anti-aging properties. Helps support a healthy response to inflammation within your skin cells.

Cleanses, brightens, and offers antioxidant and anti-aging properties. Helps support a healthy response to inflammation within your skin cells. Fractionated Coconut Oil: Cleanses and moisturizes without clogging pores, readily absorbs into skin, will not solidify, lightweight and easy to apply.

Cleanses and moisturizes without clogging pores, readily absorbs into skin, will not solidify, lightweight and easy to apply. Golden Jojoba Oil: Contains essential vitamins and minerals for healthy skin. Moisturizes, softens, hydrates and helps restore the skin to a balanced condition.

Contains essential vitamins and minerals for healthy skin. Moisturizes, softens, hydrates and helps restore the skin to a balanced condition. Rosehip Oil: Repairs skin and promotes healthy skin cell production. Rich in omega-6 & omega-3 to repair skin and sun damage.

Our Promise:

• Cruelty Free

• Chemical Free

• Preservative Free