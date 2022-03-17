Turbana Chili Lime Plantain Chips Perspective: front
Turbana Chili Lime Plantain Chips

1.05 ozUPC: 1074928900019
Product Details

Turbana plantain chips are made with fresh plantains and natural tasty flavors. They have 30 percent less fat than potato chips, no trans fats, GMO and gluten-free, and zero cholesterol. Our fresh and crunchy chips represent a tasty snack alternative available in six unique flavors.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving sizeServings per container 1
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Sodium240mg9%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Protein1g2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green plantain, non-hydrogenated vegetable oil (palmolein), salt, maltodextrin, citric acid, malic acid, ascorbic acid (acidulants), natural lime extract, jalapeno chili powder, sugar, vegetable protein, yeast extract, silicon dioxide (anti-caking)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
