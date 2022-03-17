Turbana Chili Lime Plantain Chips
Product Details
Turbana plantain chips are made with fresh plantains and natural tasty flavors. They have 30 percent less fat than potato chips, no trans fats, GMO and gluten-free, and zero cholesterol. Our fresh and crunchy chips represent a tasty snack alternative available in six unique flavors.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green plantain, non-hydrogenated vegetable oil (palmolein), salt, maltodextrin, citric acid, malic acid, ascorbic acid (acidulants), natural lime extract, jalapeno chili powder, sugar, vegetable protein, yeast extract, silicon dioxide (anti-caking)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More