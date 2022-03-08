Our longest-lasting spray on car wax, infused with carnauba for months of impeccable shine and a beautiful, glossy finish. Like all of our ICE products, ICE Spray Wax features Smart Shield® technology and a super flexible formula, safe for use in direct sunlight on even the hottest surfaces. This pemium wax spray is our recommended go-to for busy car enthusiasts in need of a quick, yet powerful solution. Phenomenal shine and protection immediately after you wash and dry.