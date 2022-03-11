Hover to Zoom
Turtle Wax Platinum 3-in-1 Car Wash Mitt - Green
1 ctUPC: 0081235013323
Purchase Options
Product Details
3-in-1 premium car wash mitt is for use on all automotive surfaces. The short green chenille is great for removing built up dirt on vehicles.
- Safe on all vehicle finishes
- Holds more soap and water for easy cleaning
- Green fleece is great for washing windows and headlamps
- Grey sides are ideal for scrubbing bugs, tar and tree sap
All together they make the perfect washing accessory.