1 ctUPC: 0081235013323
Product Details

3-in-1 premium car wash mitt is for use on all automotive surfaces. The short green chenille is great for removing built up dirt on vehicles.

  • Safe on all vehicle finishes
  • Holds more soap and water for easy cleaning
  • Green fleece is great for washing windows and headlamps
  • Grey sides are ideal for scrubbing bugs, tar and tree sap

All together they make the perfect washing accessory.